Brogdon had 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's win over Phoenix.
Indiana was able to bounce back after falling to the Lakers on Friday, and Brogdon helped lead the charge. He's now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, and he's a combined 8-of-13 from three in two post-All-Star-break contests.
