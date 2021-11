Brogdon (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

As expected, Brogdon will return to the lineup on Wednesday after he was able to practice on Tuesday following a two-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. As such, T.J. McConnell will likely shift back to a bench role. Brogdon is averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 36.8 minutes per game so far this season.