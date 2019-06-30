Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Headed to Indiana
Brogdon will sign a four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers as part of a sign-and-trade with Milwaukee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The price was apparently too high for Milwaukee, which will essentially facilitate Brogdon's move to a division rival. For their trouble, the Bucks will receive a first-round pick and two second-rounders, but it's still a significant loss for the best regular season team in the league last season. In Indiana, Brogdon will likely slot in as the starting point guard from Day 1 following the surprise retirement of Darren Collison.
