Brogdon tallied 24 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Warriors.

Brogdon led the team in scoring, but he experienced a massive regression in his three-point stroke after connecting on six of seven attempts against Minnesota. The Pacers' rust was evident after a seven-day layoff, and that's a possible reason for Brogdon's below-average night from beyond the arc.