Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Indicates good health
Brogdon (hamstring) stated that he's "100 percent" and that he'll play in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
While Brogdon's comments are encouraging, he'll continue to be considered questionable until the team provides official clearance. Look for further clarification to come in the runup to Tuesday's tipoff.
