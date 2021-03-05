Brogdon registered 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets.

The 28-year-old scored his lowest point total of the season while completing only 29 percent of his shots. Before tonight's game, Brogdon had been rolling over his past two games, averaging 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and one steal while shooting 66 percent from the field. He missed a game recently due to right knee soreness, so the extra rest during the All-Star break should only help Brogdon's rest of season outlook.