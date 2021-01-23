Brogdon dropped 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added six assists and three rebounds over 37 minutes in Friday's 120-118 overtime win over the Magic.
Brogdon has dropped 20 or more points in 10 of 15 games and while he's only gone over 10 assists once, he is enjoying a career-high in both points (22.5) and assists (7.2) this season. He has also made multiple three-point shots in all but one game.
