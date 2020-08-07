Brogdon had 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to the Suns.

Brogdon continues to battle an ongoing neck complaint but was able to suit up for his third consecutive game. He led the Pacers with 25 points in what was his most productive outing since the league resumed. The team is going to need him to be healthy if they are to be competitive during the first round of the playoffs and hopefully the injury is something that can simply be managed moving forward.