Brogdon is expected to have a minutes restriction early on during the resumed season and is unlikely to play 30-35 minutes, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

In addition to recovering from COVID-19, Brogdon was dealing with a thigh/hip muscle injury that forced him to sit out the final three games before the hiatus. More specific information on how Brogdon will be eased back into action may emerge as the Pacers' first game, which is Aug. 1 against the 76ers, draws nearer.