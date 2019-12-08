Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as questionable
Brogdon (hand) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
A hand injury sidelined the guard for Saturday's win over the Knicks, and the Pacers may be without Brogdon again Monday as they face the Clippers at home for the only time this season. On Saturday, T.J. McConnell benefited from Brogdon's absence, playing 20 minutes and finishing with six points and 11 assists. Aaron Holiday moved in the starting lineup and had 12 points and five assists in 28 minutes -- his most since Nov. 18.
