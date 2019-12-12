Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Lives at charity stripe, scores 29
Brogdon contributed 29 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 15-15 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.
Brogdon finished with career highs in free throws made and attempted, efficiently and effectively torching the Celtics. He had it going on this his 26th birthday, and he'll look to build on this effort heading into Friday's tilt versus a porous Hawks defense.
