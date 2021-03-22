Brogdon is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks due to lower back soreness.

The 28-year-old had 12 points (4-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's overtime win versus the Heat, and his availability for the second half of the back-to-back set is now in question. T.J. McConnell figures to operate as Indiana's primary point guard should Brogdon be unable to play Monday.