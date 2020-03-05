Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: MRI on tap, doubtful Friday
Brogdon (hip) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Brogdon injured his hip during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks and is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the issue. While it sounds like he'll miss at least one game as a result, a more concrete timetable for his return likely won't come into focus until after his test results are known.
