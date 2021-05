Brogdon mustered 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight assists across 21 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

Brogdon missed the final 10 games of the regular season due to a nagging hamstring injury and the nature of Tuesday's game allowed him to only log 21 minutes, which serves him well considering he hadn't seen the hardwood since April 29. The speedy point guard should remain in the starting lineup for Thursday's decisive play-in matchup at Washington.