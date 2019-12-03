Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Nears double-double in win
Brogdon supplied 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 32 minutes Monday against Memphis.
Brogdon's strong play continued as he translated a team-high 19 points into a plus-18 net rating. The 26-year-old is thriving in his first year in Indiana, easily posting career highs in points (19.4), assists (8.0) and rebounds (4.9). More impressive is the fact that Brogdon's managing to shoot 48.0 percent from the field, an outstanding mark for guards, while stumbling to the worst three-point percentage of his career at 32.9 percent from distance. Any improvement in that area will just add value to Brogdon's already impressive well-rounded game.
