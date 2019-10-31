Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Nears triple-double in win
Brogdon contributed 21 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Nets.
Brogdon finished with career highs in assists and field goal attempts, and he has managed a double-double in all four contests thus far this season. With Victor Oladipo (knee) likely sidelined until at least early December, Brogdon will probably need to keep churning out massive stat lines if the Pacers are going to remain relevant in the playoff race.
