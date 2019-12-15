Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Nears triple-double

Brogdon had 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-6 FT), 12 assists and eight rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-100 win at Atlanta.

Brogdon has been filling the stat sheet with ease over his last few games, and he is currently averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game over his last 10 starts. He should remain one of Indiana's most reliable scoring sources ahead of Sunday's matchup against Charlotte.