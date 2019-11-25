Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: No minutes limit

Coach Nate McMIllan said Brogdon (back) will not face a minutes restriction Monday against the Grizzlies, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Brogdon is apparently ready to take on a full workload Monday after missing the past three games due to a back injury. He'll look to pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt, as he was averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 30.9 minutes per tilt.