Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Officially questionable
Brogdon (concussion) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Brogdon still hasn't passed through concussion protocol, but the team is listing him as questionable after missing the last two contests. He'll need to clear a few hurdles prior to tipoff in order to gain clearance to play.
