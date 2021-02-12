Brogdon notched 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over the Pistons.

Brogdon ended just one rebound shy of what would've been his second double-double of the season, but the nine boards represent a season-best for the point guard, who also scored at least 15 points for the third straight contest. Brogdon has registered double-digit points in every game he's played in this season, and he is firmly entrenched as the Pacers' second-best scoring option behind Domantas Sabonis.