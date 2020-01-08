Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Wednesday

Brogdon (back) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon will miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to battle a back issue. In his place, Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell are candidates should continue to benefit from increased run. Brogdon's next chance to play will come Friday in Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories