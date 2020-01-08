Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Wednesday
Brogdon (back) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon will miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to battle a back issue. In his place, Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell are candidates should continue to benefit from increased run. Brogdon's next chance to play will come Friday in Chicago.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Game-time call for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out at least two more games•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expected to sit Thursday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...