Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out at least two more games
Brogdon (back) didn't practice Friday and won't travel for the upcoming road trip to Atlanta and Charlotte, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old missed four of the last five games -- with his lone appearance lasting only eight minutes -- and will add at least two more absences to the tally. Per Agness, Brogdon is simply dealing with lower-back spasms since X-rays came back clean, so it at least doesn't appear to be a long-term injury. Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell should continue splitting point guard duties for the Pacers.
