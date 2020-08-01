Brogdon (neck) is out for Saturday's restart opener against the 76ers.
Brogdon will miss the Pacers' opener due to neck soreness, but Indiana will have Victor Oladipo (knee) available to alleviate the issue a bit. In Brogdon's place, Aaron Holiday will draw the start.
