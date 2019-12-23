Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out Monday

Brogdon (groin) is out for Monday's contest against Toronto.

Being the second game of a back-to-back, the Pacers were likely hesitant to play Brodgon through a groin injury. With Brogdon sidelined Monday, Aaron Holiday will presumably garner another start while T.J. McConnell helps off the bench.

