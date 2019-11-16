Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out Saturday
Brogdon (back) will not play Saturday against the Bucks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
With Brogdon unavailable, Aaron Holiday will likely take over primary ballhandling duties. Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott and Naz Mitrou-Long could also see extra minutes.
