Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out vs. Bulls
Brogdon (illness) won't play Friday against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Brogdon will miss Friday's matchup due to strep throat, per Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Holiday figures to remain in the starting five with Brogdon still sidelined.
