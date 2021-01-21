Brogdon went for 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes in the 124-112 loss to the Mavs on Wednesday.

Scoring has been nothing new for Brogdon this season as he has gone for 20 points or more in eight of 14 games this season. Over his last three games since Victor Oladipo was traded, Brogdon is averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting just under 45 percent from the floor.