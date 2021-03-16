Brogden registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes Monday against the Nuggets.

Brogdon put together a solid scoring night, leading Indiana with 24 points while committing just one turnover. He's put up 24-plus points in four of his last five matchups, contributing across the boards during that stretch (4.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds).