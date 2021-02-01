Brogdon went for 25 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 119-110 loss to the 76ers.

Brogdon took 10 of the 28 three-pointers the Pacers attempted during Sunday's loss. It is the second straight game that Brogdon has attempted at least 10 three-pointers and the fifth time this season. After hitting only 32.6 percent of his three-point attempts in his first year with the Pacers, Brogdon is now hitting on 40.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.