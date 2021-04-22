Brogdon scored 29 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Brogdon notched his sixth double-double of the season while also matching his highest rebounding total of the campaign. He also bounced back from a poor shooting night Monday against the Spurs to score efficiently from all areas of the floor, notching exactly 29 points for the fourth time in his last seven games. Brogdon topped off his well-rounded line with seven dimes, and he is averaging 6.5 assists across his lat eight contests.