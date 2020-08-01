Brogdon (neck) was a participant in Saturday morning's shootaround ahead of the Pacers matchup with the 76ers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Brogdon popped up on the Pacers' injury report ahead of their bubble restart opener against Philadelphia due to a sore neck. However, his participation at Saturday morning's shootaround indicates he is heading in the right direction. More clarity should come regarding his status closer to tip-off.