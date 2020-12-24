Brogdan finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven boards, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes of a 121-107 win against New York on Wednesday.

Brogdan filled the stat sheet in his team's dominant win against the Knicks, picking up his efficiency by knocking down half his shots from deep. It was a usual solid night across the board for the veteran guard, who should continue to contribute in all facets of the game Saturday against Chicago.