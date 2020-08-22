Brogdon racked up 34 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 loss to the Heat.

Brogdon finished with twice as many points as field-goal attempts while nearing a triple-double. He set career playoff highs in scoring and assists, both of which surpassed his regular season career highs of 32 points and 13 dimes. Brogdon shot the ball poorly through the first two games, but he has been piling up the counting stats all series long. He'll likely need to provide another stellar performance in Monday's Game 4 if Indiana is going to avoid being swept.