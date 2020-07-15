Brogdon went through practice Wednesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Wednesday marked Brogdon's first practice since arriving in the bubble and recovering from COVID-19. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be available for the Pacers' first restart game Aug. 1 against the 76ers.
