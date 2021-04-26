Brogdon posted 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, eight boards and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 131-112 win over the Magic.
With Domantas Sabonis (back) out again, Brogdon took matters into his own hands and led the way for the Pacers while going plus-25 during his time on the court. Brogdon has now scored 29, 26 and 24 points over his last three games, respectively, while pulling down 31 rebounds during that stretch.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Turns in massive double-double•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid all-around performance•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Bounces back shooting-wise in loss•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Tough day shooting•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores team-high 29 in loss•