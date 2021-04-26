Brogdon posted 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, eight boards and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 131-112 win over the Magic.

With Domantas Sabonis (back) out again, Brogdon took matters into his own hands and led the way for the Pacers while going plus-25 during his time on the court. Brogdon has now scored 29, 26 and 24 points over his last three games, respectively, while pulling down 31 rebounds during that stretch.