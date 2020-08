Brogdon produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six assists and six rebounds across 24 minutes in Friday's 109-92 win over the Heat.

Brogdon was the only starter to see the floor on Friday. They likely rolled him out so he could work out a bit to test his neck injury. He seems to be fine and will handle the point guard duties when the playoffs begin.