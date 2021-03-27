Brogdon delivered 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Brogdon has scored at least 20 points in six of his previous eight games and continues to make an impact as the Pacers' second-best scoring threat behind Domantas Sabonis. He isn't doing enough to contribute heavily in other categories of late, but his scoring ability and his current role on offense should be enough to believe he should remain productive across all formats.