Brogdon scored 21 points (7-22 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's preseason loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Brogdon dominated usage and played his typical number of minutes in the preseason finale. Less typical was his lack of efficiency, as he shot just 32 percent from the floor. Brogdon will look to get his touch back for the regular season opener Wednesday against the Knicks.