Brogdon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
The guard missed Saturday night's shellacking of the Thunder due to a sore hamstring, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor Monday as the Pacers embark on a four-game week. Brogdon was removed from his last appearance (Thursday vs. Brooklyn) after 12 minutes of action.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out vs. Thunder•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Thursday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles from field Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Produces 24-9-8 line in win•