Brogdon (hamstring) is listed questionable for Monday's game at Cleveland.

Once again, the star guard will have a chance to come back from a sore hamstring, but fantasy managers shouldn't be too encouraged, considering he's missed each of the last five games. With only a week remaining in the regular season, the hope is that Brogdon can get at least a couple of games under his belt before the play-in tournament begins on May 18. Entering Sunday night, the Pacers sit in 10th place in the East -- 3.0 games clear of 11th-place Chicago.