Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable for Monday

The Pacers list Brogdon (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon is one of three Indiana guards -- T.J. McConnell (groin) and Jeremy Lamb (ankle) are the others -- that will carry questionable designations into the contest. If Brogdon and fellow starter Lamb are both withheld from action, Aaron Holiday and older brother Justin would likely form the Pacers' starting backcourt for another game.