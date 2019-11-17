Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable for Monday
The Pacers list Brogdon (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon is one of three Indiana guards -- T.J. McConnell (groin) and Jeremy Lamb (ankle) are the others -- that will carry questionable designations into the contest. If Brogdon and fellow starter Lamb are both withheld from action, Aaron Holiday and older brother Justin would likely form the Pacers' starting backcourt for another game.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.