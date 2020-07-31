Brogdon is questionable for Saturday's opener against the 76ers due to a cervical strain.

This is the first we're hearing of Brogdon having a sore neck, and it could prevent him from playing Saturday. With Victor Oladipo's (knee) status up in the air, the Pacers could be very shorthanded at guard. If Brogdon and/or Oladipo are out, look for Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell to see extra minutes.