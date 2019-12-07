Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable for Saturday's contest

Brogdon (hand) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Tommy Beer reports.

After visibly being in pain during Friday's game against the Pistons, Brogdon may now miss Saturday's contest. While the injury does not seem to be too serious, it would be a shame if the guard was forced to miss any time, especially considering he is averaging career highs in points, assists, rebounds, minutes played and free-throw percentage. Be sure to monitor the former Rookie of the Year's status as tipoff approaches.