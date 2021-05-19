Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's play-in game against the Wizards.

The 28-year-old returned from a 10-game absence for Tuesday's victory over the Hornets, and he put up 16 points (6-for-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight assists in 21 minutes. Brogdon's limited minutes likely were partially by design, but there was also no need for him to see heavy playing time given Indiana dominated from start to finish. Brogdon figures to see more run Thursday versus Washington, assuming he's available.