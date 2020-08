Brogdon (neck) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Brogdon has played in each of the Pacers' last two games after missing the re-opener with a strained neck, but he's apparently still bothered by the issue, to some degree. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Thursday morning. The Virginia product went for 12 points, eight assists and four boards in Tuesday's win over Orlando.