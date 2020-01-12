Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Monday

Brogdon (illness) is questionable for Monday's contest against Philadelphia, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Since suffering from back spasms Dec. 31 in his return to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Brogdon has missed the Pacers' past five contests. He looked on track to suit up in the Pacers' eventual 116-105 win over the Bulls on Friday, but a bout with strep throat ultimately prevented him from suiting up. Though the back issue looks to be behind Brogdon now, the illness could keep him from playing again Monday. Expect the Pacers to offer an update on Brogdon's condition following their shootaround Monday morning.