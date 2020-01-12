Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Monday
Brogdon (illness) is questionable for Monday's contest against Philadelphia, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Since suffering from back spasms Dec. 31 in his return to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Brogdon has missed the Pacers' past five contests. He looked on track to suit up in the Pacers' eventual 116-105 win over the Bulls on Friday, but a bout with strep throat ultimately prevented him from suiting up. Though the back issue looks to be behind Brogdon now, the illness could keep him from playing again Monday. Expect the Pacers to offer an update on Brogdon's condition following their shootaround Monday morning.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...