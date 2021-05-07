site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Saturday
Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Brogdon has missed the last four games due to a sore right hamstring. Aaron Holiday and Caris LeVert should see increased run if Brogdon remains out.
