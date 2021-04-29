Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable to return to Thursday's game, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
Brogdon tweaked his hamstring in the first half after playing 12 minutes and going 0-of-5 from the field for one point. Caris LeVert could see an extremely heavy usage rate if Brogdon has to remain sidelined.
