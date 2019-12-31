Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to return Tuesday

Brogdon is questionable to return to Tuesday's contest due to a sore lower back.

Brgodon departed late in the first quarter after playing eight minutes and finishing scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting with two assists. It's unclear if Brogdon will return to the game, but it's worth noting that he missed the previous three contests with a hamstring injury.

