Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to return Wednesday

Brogdon is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Phoenix after suffering a face laceration during the second quarter, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon, who received stitches to his forehead during halftime, remained in the locker room when the Pacers took the court for the second half. T.J. McConnell joined the starters in place of Brogdon and should see the majority of the minutes at point guard until he's able to return.