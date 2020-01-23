Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable to return Wednesday
Brogdon is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Phoenix after suffering a face laceration during the second quarter, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon, who received stitches to his forehead during halftime, remained in the locker room when the Pacers took the court for the second half. T.J. McConnell joined the starters in place of Brogdon and should see the majority of the minutes at point guard until he's able to return.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Two dimes shy of double-double•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Another well-rounded line•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 21, nears triple-double•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...